Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/12/2021 – Acadia Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/19/2021 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, which will enable it to intensify focus on high growth areas. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position bothers. Lower ROE when compared to the industry renders the stock less attractive.”

7/9/2021 – Acadia Healthcare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/9/2021 – Acadia Healthcare is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 189,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,527. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

