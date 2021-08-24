Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd Acquires 21,905 Shares

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd acquired 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,971.95 ($34,265.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Accent Group’s payout ratio is 82.09%.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

