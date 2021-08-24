Acute Angle Cloud Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $273,006.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,631.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06707662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01349110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00373029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00677259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00336457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00329717 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

