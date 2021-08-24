adbank Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $84,836.00 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $84,836.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adbank has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

