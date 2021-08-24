AdEx Network Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $75.03 million and $12.85 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00100147 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 135,578,756 coins and its circulating supply is 127,136,279 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

