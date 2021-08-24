AdEx Trading Down 3.4% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. AdEx has a market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

AdEx Coin Profile

AdEx is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

