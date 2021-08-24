Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,506 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Adtalem Global Education worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 128,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $4,945,268.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,942,626.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

