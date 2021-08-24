Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 442,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.36% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $113,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,472,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,039,000 after purchasing an additional 785,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,569,000 after purchasing an additional 419,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 992,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,635,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMS stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $124.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

