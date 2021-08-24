AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post sales of $382.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.50 million and the lowest is $366.90 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $281.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 3,961.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 829.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

