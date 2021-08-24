Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Up 6.3%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) shares shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 8,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 44,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $734.69 million, a P/E ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.