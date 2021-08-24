Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,120 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

