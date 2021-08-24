Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,509 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,439 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $119.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

