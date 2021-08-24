Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 65,223 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.80% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $19,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.