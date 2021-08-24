Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.