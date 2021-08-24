Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after purchasing an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

NYSE:LIN opened at $312.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.50. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $314.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

