Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $23,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

