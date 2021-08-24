Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $19,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,014,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,177,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,151,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 473,226 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 404,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

