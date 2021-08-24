Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,632 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $18,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08.

