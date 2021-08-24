Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 17,092 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Discover Financial Services worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after buying an additional 807,307 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,976,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $128.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $49.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

