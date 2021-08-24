Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 19,854 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after buying an additional 368,040 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,523,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $105.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

