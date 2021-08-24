Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,476 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ASML by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 22.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,817,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $811.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $731.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $812.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

