Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 24,886 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $19,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44.

