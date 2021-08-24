Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $21,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.29. The company has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

