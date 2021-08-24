Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Prudential Financial worth $20,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 81,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.16 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

