Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $93.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.24.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

