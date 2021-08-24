Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.