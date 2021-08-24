Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $18,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

