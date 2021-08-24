Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.38% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at $23,134,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 988.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 79,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 460.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $141.00.

