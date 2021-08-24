Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $17.91 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $263.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.78. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $163.57 and a 52 week high of $271.79.

