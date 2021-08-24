Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $18.29 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

