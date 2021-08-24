Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $20.06 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $20,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,888,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after purchasing an additional 785,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95.

