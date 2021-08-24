Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $20.65 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $20,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,825,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,648,000.

BATS ITA opened at $105.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.16. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

