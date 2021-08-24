Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $21.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,672 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

