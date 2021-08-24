Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $22.93 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $76,970,213. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

Shares of CRWD opened at $245.80 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.26 and a 1-year high of $272.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

