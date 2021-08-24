Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $23.25 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $23,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.