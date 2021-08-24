Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $18,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 993.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 31,852 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $757,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.32.

