Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN opened at $168.84 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $169.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.