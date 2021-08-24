Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 560,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 77.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 81,312 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $43.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.