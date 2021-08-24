Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,595 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $17,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,067,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,245,000 after buying an additional 741,396 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after buying an additional 227,145 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 149,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 119,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,302,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

