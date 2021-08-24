Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.56% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $573,000.

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $266.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.83. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $275.60.

