Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,940 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Plug Power worth $19,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUG opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

