Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $78.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.