Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

