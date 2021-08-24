Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of DraftKings worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 56.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after buying an additional 3,675,608 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,428,364 shares of company stock worth $224,513,662 in the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

