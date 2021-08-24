Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 21,740 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.