Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,128 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after purchasing an additional 106,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.83.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.36 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.44. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.