Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 50,781 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.85% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,970,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 198,165 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,131,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 470,021 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 506.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 549,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 459,095 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 518,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.