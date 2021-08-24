Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 64,183 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

