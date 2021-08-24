Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,722 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

