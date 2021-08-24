Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,776 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,971 shares of company stock worth $33,688,472. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

ZS stock opened at $250.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $252.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

